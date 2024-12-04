Paragon Banking Group Enhances Share Buyback Strategy

Paragon Banking Group PLC (GB:PAG) has released an update.
Paragon Banking Group PLC has repurchased 1,772 of its ordinary shares at a price of 793p each as part of a £50 million share buyback program. This move contributes to the total of 4.3 million shares held in treasury, with a voting rights base of over 206 million shares. Such buybacks can influence stock valuations and shareholder interest, making it a notable event for market watchers.
