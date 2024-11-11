Paradise Entertainment Plans Special Meeting for Bye-law Changes

Paradise Entertainment (HK:1180) has released an update.

Paradise Entertainment Limited has scheduled a special general meeting on December 3, 2024, to discuss significant amendments to its bye-laws and to review the company’s mandate for issuing shares. The proposed changes aim to modernize the company’s governing documents and provide more flexibility in handling shares and securities. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting to understand the potential impacts on stock management and company operations.

For further insights into HK:1180 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.