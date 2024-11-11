News & Insights

Stocks

Paradise Entertainment Plans Special Meeting for Bye-law Changes

November 11, 2024 — 03:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paradise Entertainment (HK:1180) has released an update.

Paradise Entertainment Limited has scheduled a special general meeting on December 3, 2024, to discuss significant amendments to its bye-laws and to review the company’s mandate for issuing shares. The proposed changes aim to modernize the company’s governing documents and provide more flexibility in handling shares and securities. Investors and shareholders are encouraged to participate in the meeting to understand the potential impacts on stock management and company operations.

For further insights into HK:1180 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDSSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.