Paradise Entertainment Plans Key Bye-Law Changes

Paradise Entertainment (HK:1180) has released an update.

Paradise Entertainment Ltd. is set to propose significant amendments to its bye-laws, allowing for electronic shareholder meetings and the repurchase of shares to hold as treasury stock, pending approval at a special meeting in December. The move aims to increase flexibility and align with recent regulatory changes. Shareholders are expected to vote on these changes, including the revocation and granting of new general mandates.

