News & Insights

Stocks

Paradise Entertainment Plans Key Bye-Law Changes

October 28, 2024 — 05:15 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paradise Entertainment (HK:1180) has released an update.

Paradise Entertainment Ltd. is set to propose significant amendments to its bye-laws, allowing for electronic shareholder meetings and the repurchase of shares to hold as treasury stock, pending approval at a special meeting in December. The move aims to increase flexibility and align with recent regulatory changes. Shareholders are expected to vote on these changes, including the revocation and granting of new general mandates.

For further insights into HK:1180 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PDSSF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.