Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals: Director’s Shareholding Update

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.
Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s securities holdings, with Paul Rennie disposing of 197,355 fully paid ordinary shares. Despite this reduction, Rennie continues to hold a significant number of shares across various accounts. This move could attract attention from investors watching director trading activities in the company.
