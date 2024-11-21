News & Insights

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals: Director’s Shareholding Update

November 21, 2024 — 12:38 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s securities holdings, with Paul Rennie disposing of 197,355 fully paid ordinary shares. Despite this reduction, Rennie continues to hold a significant number of shares across various accounts. This move could attract attention from investors watching director trading activities in the company.

For further insights into AU:PAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

