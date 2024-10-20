News & Insights

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Boosts Confidence with Phase 3 Plans

October 20, 2024 — 07:37 pm EDT

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. is set to submit a revised Phase 3 trial protocol to the FDA, aiming to enhance patient convenience and reduce costs. The company has shortlisted four global CROs for the trial, with enrollment expected to start in early 2025 at Australian sites. Demonstrating confidence in their progress, Paradigm’s board and staff have purchased shares, highlighting their commitment to advancing the clinical program.

