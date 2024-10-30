Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Advances Phase 3 Trial Plans

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd has submitted a revised protocol for their Phase 3 clinical trial to the US FDA, marking a significant milestone in their efforts to bring a treatment for knee osteoarthritis to market. The company anticipates beginning patient enrollment in early 2025, pending a smooth review process by the FDA. This development reflects Paradigm’s commitment to advancing their clinical programs and keeping investors informed.

For further insights into AU:PAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.