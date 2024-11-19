Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Advances with Key Resolutions

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (AU:PAR) has released an update.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw the successful passing of several key resolutions, including the re-election of board members and the issuance of incentive performance rights. The meeting highlighted strong shareholder support, with most resolutions receiving overwhelming approval. Investors may find these developments encouraging as the company strengthens its leadership and incentivizes its team.

