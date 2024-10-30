News & Insights

Stocks

Parabellum Resources Announces Director Departure

October 30, 2024 — 09:39 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. announces the departure of Director Mark Hohnen as of October 31, 2024. Hohnen held significant interests in the company, including 1.6 million ordinary shares and options, reflecting his substantial involvement in the firm’s growth. Investors in Parabellum might be interested in how this leadership change could impact future stock performance.

For further insights into AU:PBL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.