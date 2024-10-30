Parabellum Resources Announces Director Departure

Parabellum Resources Ltd. (AU:PBL) has released an update.

Parabellum Resources Ltd. announces the departure of Director Mark Hohnen as of October 31, 2024. Hohnen held significant interests in the company, including 1.6 million ordinary shares and options, reflecting his substantial involvement in the firm’s growth. Investors in Parabellum might be interested in how this leadership change could impact future stock performance.

