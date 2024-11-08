Par Technology reports Q3 EPS (9c), consensus (10c)

Reports Q3 revenue $96.8M, consensus $91.04M. Savneet Singh, PAR Technology (PAR) CEO commented, “We delivered another strong quarter in Q3, driven by increased demand for our enterprise foodservice software. Our organic ARR grew by approximately 25% and total ARR grew by 93% in the quarter from Q3 ’23. Our performance in the quarter demonstrates the continued execution of our strategic plan as we consistently demonstrate our ability to deliver best-in-class products, while at the same time proving our better together outcomes. Equally important we delivered our first quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA since current management took over the business. This reinforces our belief that we will be able to demonstrate incredibly strong unit economics, leveraging the platform we’ve built up over the past few years.”

