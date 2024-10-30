Papyrus Australia Welcomes Experienced Director Nick Di Girolamo

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has appointed Nick Di Girolamo as a new non-Executive Director, bringing over three decades of legal expertise and strategic growth experience to the board. Di Girolamo, known for his leadership in negotiating significant infrastructure contracts and his roles in corporate boards, will help steer Papyrus towards global opportunities. His appointment includes a grant of up to 6 million unlisted options, contingent on shareholder approval.

