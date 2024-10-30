News & Insights

Stocks

Papyrus Australia Welcomes Experienced Director Nick Di Girolamo

October 30, 2024 — 03:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has appointed Nick Di Girolamo as a new non-Executive Director, bringing over three decades of legal expertise and strategic growth experience to the board. Di Girolamo, known for his leadership in negotiating significant infrastructure contracts and his roles in corporate boards, will help steer Papyrus towards global opportunities. His appointment includes a grant of up to 6 million unlisted options, contingent on shareholder approval.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.