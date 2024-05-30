News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Strengthens Egyptian Ties

May 30, 2024 — 10:49 pm EDT

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has successfully delivered a production facility to the Egyptian Government’s National Authority for Military Production and continues to manage operations under a six-year agreement. The company is also in phase two contract negotiations for additional facility equipment, with plans for a high-profile launch event. Additionally, Papyrus is assessing a consolidation strategy for full control of its Egyptian operations and exploring potential government funding for product development, while engaging with partners across various countries for business expansion.

