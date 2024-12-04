News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Strengthens Compliance After Reporting Delay

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced a delay in lodging the final director’s interest notice for Edward Byrt, who recently retired from the board. The company attributes this delay to an oversight and has since updated its procedures to ensure compliance with ASX disclosure rules. This move aims to reassure investors about the company’s commitment to transparency and regulatory adherence.

