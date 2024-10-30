News & Insights

Stocks

Papyrus Australia Partners with Thanh Dung for Eco-Friendly Packaging

October 30, 2024 — 01:48 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has signed a joint venture agreement with Vietnam’s Thanh Dung Co Ltd to commercialize its innovative phase 2 technology for converting banana plantation waste into sustainable packaging. This partnership marks a significant step for Papyrus as it aims to produce 3,000 tonnes of moulded fiber products annually, tapping into Vietnam’s agricultural resources while fostering economic growth and sustainability. With Papyrus holding a majority stake, the venture is set to generate $1.6 million in revenue, enhancing both the local economy and environmental conservation efforts.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.