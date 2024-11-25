Papyrus Australia Partners with L39 Capital for Growth

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has teamed up with L39 Capital to advance its joint venture with Thanh Dung Co in Vietnam, focusing on eco-friendly packaging solutions. L39 Capital will not only aid in securing necessary funding but also bring strategic expertise and a robust network to enhance Papyrus’ market growth. This collaboration is expected to drive sustainable growth while expanding the company’s reach in the green packaging industry.

