Papyrus Australia Advances With New Leadership and Patent

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd is making strides in its consolidation strategy to take full control of PPYEg and has appointed Mr. Al Jawhari as the new Executive Chair to drive its commercial growth. The company has also registered a provisional patent for innovative packaging technology and is actively exploring commercial opportunities outside Egypt while addressing a legal summons from investors. Financially, Papyrus reported expenditures related to staff, intellectual property, and compliance, with a loan secured against future R&D tax refunds.

