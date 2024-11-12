News & Insights

Papyrus Australia Adjusts Director’s Interest Disclosure

November 12, 2024 — 08:47 pm EST

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced a revision regarding the director’s interest, as 12 million unlisted options previously reported were not issued due to the need for shareholder approval. Consequently, these options have been removed from the director’s interest, with the current holding now reflecting 814,374 ordinary shares acquired through an on-market trade.

