Papyrus Australia Adjusts Director’s Interest Disclosure

Papyrus Australia Ltd (AU:PPY) has released an update.

Papyrus Australia Ltd has announced a revision regarding the director’s interest, as 12 million unlisted options previously reported were not issued due to the need for shareholder approval. Consequently, these options have been removed from the director’s interest, with the current holding now reflecting 814,374 ordinary shares acquired through an on-market trade.

For further insights into AU:PPY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.