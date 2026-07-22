PANW to Buy Embrace: Will it Strengthen the Observability Platform?

Palo Alto Networks PANW is expanding its Observability platform with the acquisition of Embrace, a provider of Real User Monitoring (RUM), and the launch of Synthetics, a new monitoring solution developed by its Autonomous Digital Experience Management team. These additions are expected to expand Palo Alto Networks' observability capabilities from infrastructure and application monitoring to Digital Experience Monitoring.

Embrace's RUM technology helps organizations understand how applications perform from the user's perspective by tracking actual user interactions, while Synthetics continuously tests applications from different locations to identify performance issues before they affect users. Palo Alto Networks said combining these capabilities with its existing observability platform will allow customers to monitor user experience, application performance and backend infrastructure through a single platform.

The acquisition builds on Palo Alto Networks' growing observability business. Following the Chronosphere acquisition earlier this year, Palo Alto Networks' Observability platform has surpassed $300 million in annual recurring revenues in the third quarter of fiscal 2026. As AI applications and modern software environments become more complex, PANW's observability platform remains well poised to witness further growth on the back of rising demand for unified observability solutions that provide complete visibility across applications and infrastructure.

The Embrace acquisition also supports Palo Alto Networks' broader platform strategy. Management said the new capabilities will integrate with Cortex AgentiX, allowing organizations not only to identify performance issues but also to automate remediation. As enterprises continue to modernize applications and deploy AI workloads, expanding its observability platform could help Palo Alto Networks increase customer adoption and create additional cross-selling opportunities across its broader security portfolio.

How Competitors Fare Against PANW

Competitors like CrowdStrike CRWD and Zscaler ZS are also gaining ground through platform expansion and AI innovation through acquisitions.

CrowdStrike is strengthening its Falcon platform by acquiring the intellectual property of XM Cyber. The deal includes more than 45 patents and proprietary source code related to attack path analysis and exposure management. Adding XM Cyber's attack path analysis technology should help improve the Falcon platform's ability to identify attack paths and prioritize security risks, and help organizations understand how attackers can move through their networks by combining multiple vulnerabilities.

In May 2026, Zscaler announced its intent to acquire Symmetry Systems, which provides an access graph that maps how identities, applications and data sources connect across the enterprise. Through this acquisition, Symmetry Systems’ technology will be integrated with Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange platform to strengthen agentic security use cases, providing organizations with control over how AI agents interact with applications and data.

PANW’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Palo Alto Networks have jumped 85.7% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Security industry’s return of 70%.

PANW’s YTD Price Return Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, Palo Alto Networks trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 20.40X compared with the industry’s average of 18.93X. The Zacks Value Score of F also suggests that PANW stock is overvalued.

PANW Forward 12-Month P/S Ratio



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 12.9% and 8.1%, respectively. The estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been revised up by 6 cents and 8 cents, respectively, over the past 60 days.



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Palo Alto Networks currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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