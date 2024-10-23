Panther Metals Reports Key Changes in Shareholder Holdings

Panther Metals Ltd. (AU:PNT) has released an update.

Panther Metals Ltd. has undergone changes in its substantial holdings, with notable adjustments in the voting power and share interests held by key stakeholders such as Carl Charalambous and Kyriaco Barber Pty Ltd. Recent transactions include on-market purchases and shifts in voting power percentages, reflecting active engagement in the company’s stock dynamics. These developments highlight potential shifts in investor confidence and strategic positioning within Panther Metals’ shareholder base.

