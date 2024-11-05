Panther Metals Gains Momentum with Fulcrum’s Project Success

Panther Metals Plc (GB:PALM) has released an update.

Panther Metals PLC shares an optimistic update on Fulcrum Metals’ Teck-Hughes and Sylvanite gold tailings projects in Ontario, Canada, highlighting promising assay results of gold, silver, and tellurium. With Panther holding a significant stake in Fulcrum, the projects’ progress, including phase 1 testing and exploratory drilling, underscores potential growth in reprocessing historic tailings. This development could position Panther as a key player in the mineral exploration market, leveraging accessible surface-level resources without the need for new mining infrastructure.

