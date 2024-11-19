Pantheon Resources Issues Shares to Settle Bond Repayment

Pantheon Resources (GB:PANR) has released an update.

Pantheon Resources has issued over 9 million new shares through a private placement to raise $2.622 million, which will be used to settle their quarterly bond repayment. This strategic move helps the company manage its finances while avoiding potential hurdles related to ongoing drilling activities. The new shares will soon be admitted for trading on AIM, reflecting Pantheon’s proactive financial management.

