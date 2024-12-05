News & Insights

Pantheon Resources Advances with Alaska LNG Pipeline Support

December 05, 2024 — 02:47 am EST

Pantheon Resources (GB:PANR) has released an update.

Pantheon Resources is making strides in Alaska’s energy sector with the Alaska Gasline Development Corporation’s recent support for the FEED funding of the Alaska LNG Phase 1 pipeline. This development is crucial for securing private investment and moving towards a Final Investment Decision, potentially enabling Pantheon to fund its Ahpun oil field project until it achieves cash-flow self-sufficiency. The strategic location of Pantheon’s assets offers a competitive edge with reduced development times and costs.

