Pantheon Infrastructure Reveals Voting Rights Update

Pantheon Infrastructure PLC has announced its total voting rights, reporting 468,625,000 ordinary shares in circulation, each carrying one vote, as of October 31, 2024. The company holds 11,375,000 shares in treasury, making the overall number of shares issued, including treasury shares, 480,000,000. This information is crucial for shareholders managing their interests under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

