Pantera Minerals Gains Ground in Lithium Brine Exploration

October 27, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Pantera Minerals Ltd. (AU:PFE) has released an update.

Pantera Minerals Ltd. is making significant strides in its Smackover Lithium Brine Project in Arkansas, USA, by securing a rig agreement for its first test well and expanding its land holdings to over 26,000 acres. The company is set to begin its initial well re-entry, aiming to gather lithium brine samples for analysis and testing, which could pave the way for a world-class lithium resource comparable to regional giants like Exxon Mobil. This strategic expansion and testing initiative position Pantera as a promising player in the lithium market.

