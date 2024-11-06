Pantera Minerals Commences Strategic Drilling at Smackover

Pantera Minerals Ltd. (AU:PFE) has released an update.

Pantera Minerals Ltd. has initiated drilling at its Smackover Lithium Brine Project, aiming to test lithium and bromine grades. As the largest acreage holder outside industry giants, Pantera’s strategic testing could provide pivotal data for their future pilot plant. Results from this significant endeavor are anticipated by year-end, potentially influencing their market position.

