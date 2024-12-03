Panoro Energy Chairman Increases Stake with Share Purchase

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Julien Balkany, Chairman of Panoro Energy ASA, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 50,000 shares, bringing his total control to over 3.7 million shares. The move highlights his confidence in the company’s potential, which is actively engaged in exploration and production across Africa. Panoro Energy is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and continues to expand its asset portfolio.

