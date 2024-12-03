News & Insights

Panoro Energy Chairman Increases Stake with Share Purchase

December 03, 2024 — 01:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Julien Balkany, Chairman of Panoro Energy ASA, has increased his stake in the company by acquiring 50,000 shares, bringing his total control to over 3.7 million shares. The move highlights his confidence in the company’s potential, which is actively engaged in exploration and production across Africa. Panoro Energy is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange and continues to expand its asset portfolio.

