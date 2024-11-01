Panoro Energy Boosts Production in Equatorial Guinea

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has successfully commenced production from the C-45 infill well in Block G, Equatorial Guinea, with initial output exceeding 5,000 barrels of oil per day. This marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, alongside the imminent launch of a second well and a promising exploration project in Block S. Panoro’s efforts in the region aim to boost their overall production and enhance their footprint in the African oil market.

