News & Insights

Stocks

Panoro Energy Boosts Production in Equatorial Guinea

November 01, 2024 — 03:02 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Panoro Energy ASA (PESAF) has released an update.

Panoro Energy ASA has successfully commenced production from the C-45 infill well in Block G, Equatorial Guinea, with initial output exceeding 5,000 barrels of oil per day. This marks a significant step in the company’s growth strategy, alongside the imminent launch of a second well and a promising exploration project in Block S. Panoro’s efforts in the region aim to boost their overall production and enhance their footprint in the African oil market.

For further insights into PESAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PESAF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.