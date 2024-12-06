Pan Asia Metals Secures Capital for Growth Initiatives

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.
Pan Asia Metals Limited has announced a strategic move involving the transfer of 25 million shares to Global Emerging Markets Group as part of a A$35 million Capital Commitment Agreement. This agreement is designed to provide the company with flexible capital raising options to advance its lithium and copper projects in South-East Asia and South America. The Managing Director has committed his shares to facilitate this transaction, highlighting the company’s focus on becoming a low-cost producer of essential battery metals.
