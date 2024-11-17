News & Insights

Pan Asia Metals Secures $35M Boost, Plans Rebrand

November 17, 2024 — 06:17 pm EST

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Limited has secured a $35 million equity investment from the Global Emerging Markets Group, providing a significant boost for its Rosario Copper and Tama Atacama Lithium projects. This capital commitment aims to reduce capital raising risks while maintaining flexibility and will support the company through resource definition and preliminary feasibility studies. Additionally, Pan Asia Metals plans to rename itself as Flagship Minerals Limited to better reflect its global focus.

