Pan Asia Metals Boosts Prospects at Chile’s Rosario Project

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced impressive rock chip results from its Rosario Copper Project in Chile, with copper grades reaching up to 8.9% and an average of 3.15% for samples exceeding 0.75% copper. These findings bolster the project’s potential, aligning with previous exploration results and paving the way for prioritized drill targets. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the high-grade copper trends in the region.

For further insights into AU:PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.