Pan Asia Metals Boosts Prospects at Chile’s Rosario Project

December 05, 2024 — 06:47 pm EST

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. (AU:PAM) has released an update.

Pan Asia Metals Ltd. has announced impressive rock chip results from its Rosario Copper Project in Chile, with copper grades reaching up to 8.9% and an average of 3.15% for samples exceeding 0.75% copper. These findings bolster the project’s potential, aligning with previous exploration results and paving the way for prioritized drill targets. The company is strategically positioned to capitalize on the high-grade copper trends in the region.

