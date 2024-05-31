Pan Asia Data Holdings Forms New Investment Partnership

Pan Asia Data Holdings, Inc. (HK:1561) has released an update.

Pan Asia Data Holdings Inc. has announced the establishment of a new partnership, with its subsidiary LYGR (Beijing) contributing RMB80,000,000 to the total capital of RMB81,000,000. The partnership, which is managed by ALAN AMC, will be treated as a financial asset in the company’s books and not consolidated into the group’s financial results. This move is classified as a discloseable transaction that meets the reporting and announcement requirements set by the Listing Rules due to its size.

For further insights into HK:1561 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.