News & Insights

Markets

Pan American Silver Turns To Profit In Q3; Backs FY OutlooK

November 05, 2024 — 09:31 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS, PAAS.TO) reported a third quarter net earnings of $57.1 million or $0.16 per basic share compared to a net loss of $20.6 million or $0.05 per basic share in the previous year.

Quarterly adjusted earnings per basic share of $0.32 compared to $0.01 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the third quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the third quarter was $716.1 up from $616.3 million in the prior year.

The company reaffirmed its 2024 Operating outlook for annual production, Cash Costs and AISC, and capital expenditures. The company expects 2024 silver and gold production to be more heavily weighted to the fourth quarter of 2024 than originally indicated in its 2024 quarterly operating outlook, and annual silver production to be towards the low end of the annual guidance range.

A cash dividend of $0.10 per common share with respect to third quarter 2024 was declared on November 5, 2024, payable on or about November 29, 2024, to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close of markets on November 18, 2024.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAAS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.