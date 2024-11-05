News & Insights

Pan American Silver reaffirms FY24 production outlook

November 05, 2024 — 06:05 pm EST

The Company reaffirms its 2024 Operating Outlook for annual production, Cash Costs and AISC, and capital expenditures. Sees FY24 silver production 21.00M-23.00M ounces and gold production 880,000-1.00M ounces. As indicated in the Company’s MD&A dated August 7, the Company expects 2024 silver and gold production to be more heavily weighted to the Q4 than originally indicated in its 2024 Quarterly Operating Outlook, and annual silver production to be towards the low end of the annual guidance range. Additionally, cash income tax payments in Q4 are now expected to be between $70.0M-$90.0M, which includes: $45.9M of income taxes paid in October related to a settlement with the Mexican tax authorities, $6.3M payable in Argentina related to an amendment of income tax filings, and a higher rate of installments to account for the increase in profitability from higher metal prices.

