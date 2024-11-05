News & Insights

Pan American Silver Achieves Record Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 06:40 pm EST

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) has released an update.

Pan American Silver Corp. has reported record free cash flow of $151.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, driven by increased production and higher silver and gold prices. The company achieved silver production of 5.47 million ounces and gold production of 225 thousand ounces, with total revenue reaching $716.1 million. Additionally, the La Colorada mine’s new ventilation system significantly boosted silver production and reduced costs.

