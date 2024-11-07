Pan American Energy Plans Share Consolidation

Pan American Energy (TSE:PNRG) has released an update.

Pan American Energy Corp. has announced a ten-to-one share consolidation, aiming to reduce its outstanding common shares from over 105 million to approximately 10.6 million. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy in its exploration and development activities, particularly in the battery metals sector. The effective date and further details will be released after necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

For further insights into TSE:PNRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.