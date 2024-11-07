News & Insights

Pan American Energy Plans Share Consolidation

November 07, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Pan American Energy (TSE:PNRG) has released an update.

Pan American Energy Corp. has announced a ten-to-one share consolidation, aiming to reduce its outstanding common shares from over 105 million to approximately 10.6 million. This move is part of the company’s broader strategy in its exploration and development activities, particularly in the battery metals sector. The effective date and further details will be released after necessary documentation with the Canadian Securities Exchange.

