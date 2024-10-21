Pan African Resources Launches Sustainability-Linked Notes

Pan African Resources (GB:PAF) has released an update.

Pan African Resources has announced the issuance and listing of R840 million worth of sustainability-linked notes, following strong investor demand. These notes, under the PAR Funding Company’s medium-term note programme, reflect a growing trend towards sustainable investment in the financial markets. Additionally, the company has also announced a partial capital redemption of its existing notes, highlighting active portfolio management strategies.

