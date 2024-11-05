Pan African Resources Eyes Growth with Australian Acquisition

Pan African Resources (GB:PAF) has released an update.

Pan African Resources has acquired 92% of Tennant Consolidated Mining Group Pty Ltd, securing a strategic position in Australia’s lucrative Northern Territory mining sector. This acquisition, valued at $54.2 million, promises low-cost production with significant exploration potential and is expected to enhance the company’s gold output by 20% annually. With commissioning set for 2025, the move aligns with Pan African’s strategy of expanding its low-cost, low-risk production base.

