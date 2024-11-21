Pan African Resources Announces AGM Results and Dividend

Pan African Resources (GB:PAF) has released an update.
Pan African Resources announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent annual general meeting, including the approval of a final dividend. The dividend, set at 22 ZA cents per share, will be converted into GBP and USD, with key dates for trading and payment laid out for investors. Shareholders are reminded of the dividend tax implications and the exchange rates used for conversion.
