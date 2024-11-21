Pan African Resources Announces AGM Results and Dividend

Pan African Resources (GB:PAF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pan African Resources announced that all resolutions were passed at its recent annual general meeting, including the approval of a final dividend. The dividend, set at 22 ZA cents per share, will be converted into GBP and USD, with key dates for trading and payment laid out for investors. Shareholders are reminded of the dividend tax implications and the exchange rates used for conversion.

For further insights into GB:PAF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.