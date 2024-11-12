News & Insights

PAMT CORP Successfully Redomesticates to Nevada

November 12, 2024 — 02:17 pm EST

The latest update is out from P.A.M. Transportation Services ( (PTSI) ).

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has successfully redomesticated from Delaware to Nevada, adopting the new corporate name PAMT CORP. This change, effective as of November 7, 2024, does not affect the company’s business operations, management, or financial standing. Each share of common stock remains unchanged and will now trade under the symbol ‘PAMT’ on The Nasdaq Stock Market starting November 12, 2024. The move was approved by both the board and shareholders, ensuring a seamless transition for investors.

