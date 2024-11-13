News & Insights

Stocks

Pampa Energía’s Financial Stability Confirmed in Interim Review

November 13, 2024 — 04:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Pampa Energía S.A. has released its unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2024, showing compliance with international accounting standards. The review, conducted by Price Waterhouse & Co., did not reveal any significant issues in the financial presentation. This stability in financial reporting may interest investors monitoring the energy sector’s performance.

For further insights into PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.