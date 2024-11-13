Pampa Energía’s Financial Stability Confirmed in Interim Review

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Pampa Energía S.A. has released its unaudited consolidated condensed interim financial statements for the nine and three-month periods ending September 30, 2024, showing compliance with international accounting standards. The review, conducted by Price Waterhouse & Co., did not reveal any significant issues in the financial presentation. This stability in financial reporting may interest investors monitoring the energy sector’s performance.

For further insights into PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.