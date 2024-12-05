Pampa Energía S.A. Announces Full Note Redemption Plan

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pampa Energía S.A. plans to fully redeem its 7.500% notes due 2027, contingent on raising sufficient funds through a new notes offering by January 24, 2025. If the financial condition is met, the redemption will be completed at face value plus any accrued interest, effectively cancelling the existing notes. This move highlights the company’s strategic financial management to optimize its debt structure.

For further insights into PAM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.