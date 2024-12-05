News & Insights

Pampa Energía Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Rising Costs

December 05, 2024 — 08:47 am EST

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Pampa Energía S.A. reported a substantial increase in revenue for the nine-month period ending September 30, 2024, reaching 1,294,494 million Argentine Pesos, a significant rise from the previous year’s 346,957 million. Despite higher selling and administrative expenses, the company maintained a robust operating income driven by strong gross profits and contributions from associates. This performance highlights Pampa’s resilience and growth potential, making it a noteworthy entity for investors in the energy sector.

