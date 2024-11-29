Pampa Energía Joins Landmark LNG Project in Argentina

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.
Pampa Energía S.A. has announced its participation in a significant floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) project in Argentina, investing around US$2.9 billion over the next decade. The project aims to integrate Argentina into the global LNG market and will boost the company’s natural gas output from Vaca Muerta. Pampa will hold a 20% share in the project, led by Pan American Energy, which promises economic benefits and job creation.
