Pampa Energía Enters Transition Phase Post-Concession Expiry

October 22, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Pampa Energia SA (PAM) has released an update.

Pampa Energía S.A. has announced a transition period following the expiration of concessions held by its subsidiary, Hidroeléctrica Diamante S.A., for hydroelectric power generation. With a 12-month transition starting from October 19, 2024, the company continues operations while provincial and national authorities oversee the process. Investors should monitor how this transition period impacts Pampa Energía’s operational dynamics and market performance.

