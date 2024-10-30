Palo Alto Networks' Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Santa Clara, California-based Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) provides cybersecurity solutions. With a market cap of $118 billion, the company offers firewalls that identify and control applications, scan content to stop threats, prevent data leakage, integrated application, user, and content visibility. The cybersecurity giant is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect PANW to report a profit of $0.83 per share on a diluted basis, up 31.8% from $0.63 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect PANW to report EPS of $3.57, up 19% from $3 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 23% year over year to $4.39 in fiscal 2026.

PANW stock has outperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 41.7% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 53% during this period. Similarly, it outperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 44.8% gains over the same time frame.

PANW's strong performance is driven by the increasing need for advanced security solutions due to the rise of AI, IoT devices, and digitalization. The company's integrated protection against evolving threats and platformization strategy position it well in the cybersecurity market.

On Aug. 19, PANW shares closed up more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. The company’s revenue stood at $2.2 billion, and adjusted EPS came in at $1.51, both beating Wall Street forecasts.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on PANW stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 47 analysts covering the stock, 33 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, two suggest a “Moderate Buy” rating, and 12 give a “Hold.” PANW’s average analyst price target is $387.39, indicating a potential upside of 6% from the current levels.

More Stock Market News from Barchart

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.