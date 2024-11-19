News & Insights

Stocks

Palo Alto Networks price target raised to $450 from $400 at Jefferies

November 19, 2024 — 02:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Jefferies raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks (PANW) to $450 from $400 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company is expected to report healthy Q1 results with modest upside to 19%-20% y/y RPO guidance, though the moderating survey results and weaker overall network security prints may mitigate the upside, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Jefferies adds that it does not expect material upside to RPO in FY25 but continues to have faith in Palo Alto’s long-term consolidation trajectory yielding strong free cash flow results.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PANW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PANW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.