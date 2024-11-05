News & Insights

Palmer Square Capital BDC Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 05, 2024 — 04:54 pm EST

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. ( (PSBD) ) has provided an announcement.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. reported robust third quarter 2024 results, with a total investment income of $37.3 million and net investment income per share of $0.48, despite facing net realized and unrealized losses of $8.2 million. The company declared a fourth quarter base dividend of $0.42 per share and plans a supplemental dividend announcement in December. PSBD emphasizes its opportunistic investment strategy across syndicated, structured, and direct lending markets, positioning itself strongly in liquid and private markets to enhance shareholder value.

