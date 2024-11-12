News & Insights

Palingeo S.P.A. Engages with Investors at Financial Galà

November 12, 2024 — 05:17 am EST

Palingeo S.P.A (IT:PAL) has released an update.

Palingeo S.P.A., a leader in geotechnics and geognostics, will participate in the Financial Galà in Milan, aiming to strengthen connections with the financial community and share strategic insights. Key company figures, including co-founder Paolo Franzoni and CFO Alessio Minelli, will engage with investors during the event.

