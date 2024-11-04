Palatin to report data from MC4R selective PL7737 obesity program

Palatin (PTN) Technologies announced that preclinical data from the Company’s melanocortin 4 receptor, or MC4R, selective PL7737 obesity program will be highlighted in a poster presentation at ObesityWeek 2024, the annual meeting of the Obesity Society held in San Antonio, Texas. PL7737 is a highly selective, orally active, small molecule MC4R agonist being developed for the treatment of various metabolic disorders. The presentation illustrates and summarizes preclinical studies of the effect of orally administered PL7737 on body weight and food intake in diet-induced obese, or DIO, mice and MC4R knockout, or MC4R-KO, mice. The studies demonstrated that treatment with oral PL7737 significantly decreased food intake and body weight in DIO mice, but not in MC4R-KO mice, validating that decreased food intake and body weight was MC4R mediated. Additionally presented data showed that PL7737 lacked erectogenic activity, which is desirable for the intended indication. PL7737’s emerging efficacy and safety profile supports its potential as an effective obesity treatment while minimizing side effects present in other MC4R agonists. Palatin is currently conducting a Phase 2 clinical trial with the MC4R agonist bremelanotide in combination with tirzepatide, a GLP-1/GIP. Enrollment is complete, and topline results are expected in the Q1 of calendar year 2025. The MC4R pathway plays a key role in the regulation of energy storage and food intake.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PTN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.