Palantir's Surging Rule of 40 Highlights Excellent AI-Driven Execution

Palantir Technologies PLTR continues to stand out in the software industry, with its rapidly improving Rule of 40 emerging as one of the clearest indicators of the company's execution strength.

The Rule of 40, which combines revenue growth with operating margin, is widely recognized as a benchmark for evaluating the health and quality of software businesses. While surpassing the 40% threshold is typically considered a sign of a well-balanced company, Palantir has moved far beyond that benchmark.

The company's Rule of 40 climbed from 64% in the second quarter of 2024 to an impressive 145% by the first quarter of 2026. The improvement has been consistent throughout the period, driven by accelerating top-line growth alongside steadily expanding profitability.

During the same timeframe, revenue growth increased from 27% to 85%, reflecting rising demand for Palantir's AI-powered platforms across both commercial enterprises and government organizations. At the same time, adjusted operating margins improved from 37% to 60%, demonstrating that the company is scaling its operations efficiently while continuing to expand profits.

This combination of rapid growth and improving margins remains rare within the software industry. Many AI-focused companies have delivered impressive revenue expansion but have struggled to maintain profitability amid elevated infrastructure and development spending. Palantir, by contrast, continues to improve both metrics simultaneously.

The sustained improvement in the Rule of 40 also supports the view that Palantir is evolving from a data analytics provider into a core AI infrastructure company. If the company maintains its current trajectory, PLTR could increasingly be recognized as one of the highest-quality growth stocks in the enterprise software sector.

Peer View

Two closely watched peers are Snowflake SNOW and MongoDB MDB. Snowflake continues expanding its AI data cloud ecosystem and remains a major player in helping enterprises manage large-scale AI-ready datasets. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, Snowflake could benefit from the rising demand for cloud-native data infrastructure.

Meanwhile, MongoDB is strengthening its role in AI-era application development. MDB enables enterprises to build scalable, flexible applications capable of handling increasingly complex AI workloads. MongoDB also remains well-positioned as organizations modernize their software architecture to support operational AI deployments.

PLTR’s Price Performance & Estimates

The stock has declined 12% over the past month compared with the industry’s 1% decrease.

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From a valuation standpoint, PLTR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 32.4X, well above the industry’s 3.82X. It carries a Value Score of F.

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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2026 earnings has declined over the past 30 days.

PLTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.