Palantir's Rule of 40 Explosion Indicates Strong AI Dominance

Shares of Palantir Technologies PLTR continue attracting strong investor attention, and one metric increasingly explains why: the company’s extraordinary Rule of 40 performance.

The Rule of 40, which combines revenue growth and operating margin, is widely viewed as one of the most important indicators of software-company quality. A score above 40% is generally considered strong across the software industry. Palantir is operating on an entirely different level.

According to the chart, Palantir’s Rule of 40 improved from 64% in the second quarter of 2024 to an astonishing 145% by the first quarter of 2026. The acceleration has been remarkably consistent, supported by both rapidly expanding revenue growth and improving operating leverage.

Revenue growth climbed from 27% to 85% during the same period, showing that demand for Palantir’s AI-driven platforms continues to accelerate across commercial and government markets. At the same time, adjusted operating margins expanded from 37% to 60%, suggesting the company is scaling efficiently rather than sacrificing profitability for growth.

This combination is uncommon even among elite software companies. Many AI firms are delivering strong growth but struggling to maintain margins due to aggressive spending and infrastructure costs. Palantir, however, appears to be strengthening both simultaneously.

The steady expansion in Rule of 40 performance also reinforces the idea that Palantir is evolving beyond a traditional analytics company into a foundational AI infrastructure platform. If this trajectory continues, investors may increasingly view PLTR as one of the highest-quality growth stories in the entire software sector.

Peer Lens

Two closely watched peers are Snowflake SNOW and MongoDB MDB. Snowflake continues expanding its AI data cloud ecosystem and remains a major player in helping enterprises manage large-scale AI-ready datasets. As enterprise AI adoption accelerates, Snowflake could benefit from the rising demand for cloud-native data infrastructure.

Meanwhile, MongoDB is strengthening its role in AI-era application development. MDB enables enterprises to build scalable, flexible applications capable of handling increasingly complex AI workloads. MongoDB also remains well-positioned as organizations modernize their software architecture to support operational AI deployments.

PLTR’s Price Performance & Estimates

The stock has gained 6% over the past month compared with the industry’s 7% rise.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, PLTR trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 37.57X, well above the industry’s 3.96X. It carries a Value Score of F.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PLTR’s 2026 earnings rose over the past 30 days.

PLTR stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.